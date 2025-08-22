$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Two men detained on Dniester for illegal border crossing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In Vinnytsia region, border guards detained two men who tried to illegally cross the border by swimming across the Dniester River. The offenders were promptly apprehended by a border patrol.

Two men detained on Dniester for illegal border crossing

In Vinnytsia region, border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained two men who tried to illegally cross the state border by swimming across the Dniester River. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mohyliv-Podilskyi border detachment.

Details

Two local residents, aged 37 and 32, bypassed checkpoints, reached the river, and entered the water, hoping that flippers and dry bags with their belongings would help them reach Moldova.

But the attempt to cross the border was unsuccessful: the offenders were promptly detained by a border patrol and brought ashore. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the men under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, noted that during illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries with which we border. Border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.

Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight train14.08.25, 20:30 • 29357 views

Veronika Marchenko

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Mohyliv-Podilskyi
Ukraine
Moldova