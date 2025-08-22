Two men detained on Dniester for illegal border crossing

In Vinnytsia region, border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment detained two men who tried to illegally cross the state border by swimming across the Dniester River. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mohyliv-Podilskyi border detachment.

Details

Two local residents, aged 37 and 32, bypassed checkpoints, reached the river, and entered the water, hoping that flippers and dry bags with their belongings would help them reach Moldova.

But the attempt to cross the border was unsuccessful: the offenders were promptly detained by a border patrol and brought ashore. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the men under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, noted that during illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries with which we border. Border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.

Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight train