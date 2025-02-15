Fine of 1500 euros for a swimsuit: new rules for tourists in Portugal

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4460 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48369 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72693 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105665 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75020 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101055 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153282 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110030 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87263 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82914 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143951 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42149 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134227 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136133 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164391 views
Fine of 1500 euros for a swimsuit: new rules for tourists in Portugal

Fine of 1500 euros for a swimsuit: new rules for tourists in Portugal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45314 views

The city of Albufeira in Portugal is planning to ban tourists from walking the streets in swimsuits and without shirts. Violation of the new code of conduct will be punishable by a fine of up to 1500 euros.

Tourists in the popular Portuguese city of Albufeira may soon be banned from wandering its streets in swimsuits or face a hefty fine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The coastal city in the southern Algarve region, which is popular with British vacationers, has revised its code of conduct to explicitly prohibit people from being partially or fully nude in public.

Under the new plans, anyone who wears a bikini or goes shirtless to the beach could be fined up to 1,500 euros (1,250 pounds).

Albufeira joins a relatively long list of European cities with similar laws, including Barcelona, Dubrovnik and Nice.

The city boasts beautiful beaches and a vibrant nightlife, but its reputation as a party destination has tarnished Albufeira's image.

Last year, eight Britons were filmed dancing completely naked in a bar in broad daylight on Rua da Oura, Albufeira's main street. The video went viral and the Portuguese police were able to identify the tourists.

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water12.02.25, 23:57 • 26105 views

This prompted an emergency meeting with the local council, security forces, and businesses, and Mayor Jose Carlos Rolo promised to crack down on “excessive” tourist behavior.

The proposal document (in Portuguese) states that the “urgent” change is necessary to “preserve Albufeira as a multicultural, family-friendly and safe destination.

It also prohibits sexual acts in public places, another local nuisance.

This proposal is currently under public discussion, but it may be enacted in the summer.

From August 1, Venice limits tourist groups to 25 people and bans loudspeakers31.07.24, 18:02 • 19772 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
portugalPortugal

Contact us about advertising