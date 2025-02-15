Fine of 1500 euros for a swimsuit: new rules for tourists in Portugal

Tourists in the popular Portuguese city of Albufeira may soon be banned from wandering its streets in swimsuits or face a hefty fine. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The coastal city in the southern Algarve region, which is popular with British vacationers, has revised its code of conduct to explicitly prohibit people from being partially or fully nude in public.

Under the new plans, anyone who wears a bikini or goes shirtless to the beach could be fined up to 1,500 euros (1,250 pounds).

Albufeira joins a relatively long list of European cities with similar laws, including Barcelona, Dubrovnik and Nice.

The city boasts beautiful beaches and a vibrant nightlife, but its reputation as a party destination has tarnished Albufeira's image.

Last year, eight Britons were filmed dancing completely naked in a bar in broad daylight on Rua da Oura, Albufeira's main street. The video went viral and the Portuguese police were able to identify the tourists.

In the Bahamas, two American tourists were bitten by a shark a few minutes after jumping into the water

This prompted an emergency meeting with the local council, security forces, and businesses, and Mayor Jose Carlos Rolo promised to crack down on “excessive” tourist behavior.

The proposal document (in Portuguese) states that the “urgent” change is necessary to “preserve Albufeira as a multicultural, family-friendly and safe destination.

It also prohibits sexual acts in public places, another local nuisance.

This proposal is currently under public discussion, but it may be enacted in the summer.

From August 1, Venice limits tourist groups to 25 people and bans loudspeakers