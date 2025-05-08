$41.450.15
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
May 8, 03:10 AM

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: tickets for the match "Shakhtar" - "Dynamo" are already on sale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

UAF announced the start of ticket sales for the Ukrainian Cup final between "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo", which will take place on May 14 in Zhytomyr. Ticket prices range from 1000 to 4000 UAH.

Final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: tickets for the match "Shakhtar" - "Dynamo" are already on sale

Ticket sales have started for the final match of the Ukrainian Cup between the teams "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo", which will take place on May 14 at the Central Stadium in Zhytomyr. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), informs UNN.

Details

The cheapest tickets cost 1,000 hryvnias, the most expensive - 4,000 hryvnias. It is noted that due to the martial law in Ukraine, the stadium cannot be 100% full, as the number of spectators at a mass event is limited by the number of available bomb shelters near the arena. Therefore, the number of tickets is limited and will be sold in parts.

Terms of sale:

  • one person can purchase no more than four tickets;
    • each buyer must first register on the sales website and provide their details;
      • the fan chooses a ticket for a specific sector, row and seat;
        • tickets are registered, so you must specify the full name of all owners when purchasing;
          • tickets are non-refundable or exchangeable;
            • tickets will be electronic and must be either printed or downloaded to your phone.

              Upon entering the stadium, each fan will be given a bracelet to wear on their hand. In the event of an air raid, the match will be suspended and all spectators will have to go to a shelter. After the alarm is over, fans will be able to return to the stands by presenting their bracelet to the stewards

              - the statement reads.

              The UAF added that if the match is postponed to the next day, fans should keep both the ticket and the bracelet if they plan to attend the match.

              Let us remind you

              Kyiv "Dynamo", which in the semi-final of the Ukrainian Cup crushed Chernivtsi "Bukovyna", will meet in the Cup final with Donetsk "Shakhtar", which minimally beat "Polissya".

              On April 27, Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" played a match as part of the 26th round of the Ukrainian Premier League - it ended in a draw with a score of 2:2.

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

