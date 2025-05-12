Filmmakers call on world to support industry after Trump announces tariffs ahead of Cannes Film Festival

$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2872 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10382 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15505 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24272 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28419 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54888 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33236 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36036 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67114 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32639 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54888 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66106 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67114 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89631 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196341 views
Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40096 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 33003 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40101 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120780 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68385 views
Filmmakers call on world to support industry after Trump announces tariffs ahead of Cannes Film Festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

More than 100 film organizations have called on the EU and governments to support the independent film industry after Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on film imports. They call for the protection of independent film support systems.

Filmmakers call on world to support industry after Trump announces tariffs ahead of Cannes Film Festival

On the eve of the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, a group of more than 100 film and television organizations from around the world appealed to the institutions of the European Union and the governments of the world to support the ecosystem of the independent industry after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to introduce duties on film imports. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Among the signatories of the appeal are the European Producers Club, which represents leading independent film and television drama producers from continental Europe, Irish Equity, the Association of Independent Directors of South Africa and the Alliance of French-speaking Producers of Canada.

The appeal, entitled "Our Stories, Our Voices: A Global Declaration on Artistic Freedom, Cultural Diversity and Cultural Sovereignty", calls on governments to "stand firm and defend systems that support independent film and audiovisual production so that culture, creativity and democratic access to diverse stories for the screen can continue to thrive".

For Hollywood, the timing of Trump's tariffs couldn't be worse: explained why03.04.25, 16:57 • 10347 views

We are seeing increasingly aggressive attempts by powerful political and corporate players to overturn regulatory safeguards that ensure diversity and accessibility of cultural expression. This includes direct challenges to essential safeguards such as the Audiovisual Media Services Directive in the European Union, proposed local content obligations in Australia, screening quotas in Asia, and requirements for streaming services to promote domestic production in Canada, among others 

– the statement reads.

In Europe, Trump's new aggressive trade policy is prompting American studios to launch a new offensive against the EU's Audiovisual Media Services (AVMS) Directive, which requires foreign streaming services to invest a portion of their revenue in local production.

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond09.05.25, 10:58 • 78391 view

The Motion Picture Association, which, among other Hollywood companies, represents the interests of Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Amazon Prime/MGM, Sony Pictures, Universal and Warner Bros., sent a memorandum to the US Trade Representative (USTR) in March – before Trump announced tariffs on films – highlighting "disproportionate investment obligations" in European countries, including France, Germany and Italy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that the American film industry is dying and plans to introduce a 100% duty on all films produced abroad. Hollywood producers are calling for an increase in state tax breaks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

CultureNews of the World
