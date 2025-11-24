Fighting in Zaporizhzhia region: HUR showed exclusive footage of occupiers' destruction
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the active action unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) "Kraken" destroyed hundreds of Russian occupiers and dozens of enemy shelters in the Zaporizhzhia region using drones. During October, Ukrainian special forces also shot down enemy drones and burned armored vehicles.
Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region, including with the help of drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR.
Details
Masters of the active action unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kraken" destroy Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region
As noted by the GUR, during October, Ukrainian special forces destroyed dozens of enemy shelters at the front, eliminated hundreds of Russian infantrymen, shot down reconnaissance and attack drones, and burned enemy armored vehicles.
