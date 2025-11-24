$42.270.11
04:43 PM • 6544 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 12730 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 14411 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 17142 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 26138 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 25363 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 16225 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13795 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 11736 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
November 24, 11:50 AM • 10040 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
The Kremlin stated that the provisions of the EU peace plan are "unconstructive and unsuitable for Russia."02:48 PM • 4246 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia region: HUR showed exclusive footage of occupiers' destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

Fighters of the active action unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) "Kraken" destroyed hundreds of Russian occupiers and dozens of enemy shelters in the Zaporizhzhia region using drones. During October, Ukrainian special forces also shot down enemy drones and burned armored vehicles.

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia region: HUR showed exclusive footage of occupiers' destruction

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region, including with the help of drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Details

Masters of the active action unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Kraken" destroy Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region

 - the video says.

As noted by the GUR, during October, Ukrainian special forces destroyed dozens of enemy shelters at the front, eliminated hundreds of Russian infantrymen, shot down reconnaissance and attack drones, and burned enemy armored vehicles.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that information from Russian "media" about the alleged arrival of DPRK military personnel in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine