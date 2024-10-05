FIFA plans to include futsal and beach soccer in the Olympic Games program

The International Football Federation (FIFA) will propose to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to add futsal and beach soccer to the program of the Summer Olympics. This is stated in a FIFA document on the official website on strategic goals for 2023-2027, UNN reports.

Given the level of participation around the world, FIFA will propose that futsal and beach soccer be considered as separate football disciplines at the upcoming Olympic Games - the message says.



In addition, FIFA has proposed to increase the number of women's soccer teams at the Olympics from 12 to 16. This is the format of the men's national teams at the Games.

It is also reported that the IOC has already introduced a new format for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the Intercontinental Cup to replace the old format of the Club World Cup.

The final decision rests with the IOC, but it is not yet known when the committee will consider the proposed changes from FIFA.

