EU court: FIFA transfer rules violate law on free movement of workers

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 23350 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 93563 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140993 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138014 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178858 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138524 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138524 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 81490 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106583 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 108744 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108744 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160178 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178858 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170081 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186580 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186580 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138524 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138524 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136847 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136847 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153840 views
EU court: FIFA transfer rules violate law on free movement of workers

EU court: FIFA transfer rules violate law on free movement of workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14495 views

The European Court of Justice has ruled that certain FIFA rules on player transfers are in conflict with EU legislation on the free movement of workers. The decision may have significant implications for the transfer market.

Some rules related to the football market (and contained in the Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players) contradict EU law.

He writes UNN with reference to Österreich.

According to a ruling by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, certain FIFA rules on player transfers violate the freedom of movement granted by EU law on player transfers. FIFA has not yet commented on this decision, which may have far-reaching implications for the transfer market.

HelpHelp

In 2014, Lassana Diarra, a former midfielder for Chelsea, Arsenal, and Real Madrid, left Lokomotiv Moscow just a year after signing a four-year contract: the club appealed to the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, claiming that the player had violated the rules when terminating his contract by leaving without good reason after a salary cut.

Diarra had an offer from the Belgian club Charleroi, which he withdrew after FIFA refused to sign the transfer certificate. This prevented the midfielder from joining the Belgian federation. In 2015, FIFA decided that Diarra should pay Lokomotiv 10 million euros in compensation, which was the reason for the lawsuit filed by the player.

Against FIFA and the Belgian Federation. A Belgian judge referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union for a preliminary ruling on whether FIFA's rules comply with Articles 45 (freedom of movement of workers) and 101 (prohibition of cartels) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). The same articles apply to the Super League case.

A Belgian judge has asked the EU Court of Justice a preliminary question on whether FIFA's rules are in line with Articles 45 (freedom of movement of workers) and 101 (prohibition of cartels) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

Athletes who took 4th to 6th place at the Olympics in Paris will receive UAH 250-150 thousand - Cabinet of Ministers20.09.24, 15:14 • 13389 views

The Court of Appeal of Mons, Belgium, appealed to the EU Court of Justice with the question of whether these rules are compatible with the right to free movement of workers and competition law.

"The court found that all these rules are contrary to EU law. Firstly, the rules in question are such that they impede the free movement of professional footballers who wish to develop their activities by moving to a new club located in another Member State of the European Union," the CJEU writes.

Recall

Bidny on the IOC Vice President's statement about the possible reinstatement of Russia's membership: the sports community is very outraged.

FIFA sanctions Canada's women's national soccer team for violations during the Olympic tournament28.07.24, 06:49 • 31366 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
liuksemburhLuxembourg
parisParis
belgiumBelgium

Contact us about advertising