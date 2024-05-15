Fico attacker explains why he shot at Prime Minister

The attacker on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, writer Juraj Cintula, explained his motive. The Slovak edition of Plus JEDEN DEŇ published a video, probably from the police station where the detainee is currently being held, UNN reports.

Details

Juraj Cintula stated that he disagreed with the government's policy, particularly in the area of freedom of speech.

I do not agree with the government's policy. Why are the media being liquidated, why is RTVS (a Slovak TV channel) being attacked? Why are people being fired? he says in the released footage.

Recall

On May 15, several shots were fired in the Slovak city of Handlova when Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico came out to speak to the people.

Fico was wounded and is in serious condition after the assassination attempt. As Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said at a briefing, Fico is currently undergoing surgery, which has been going on for 3.5 hours.

