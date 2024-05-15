ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Fico attacker explains why he shot at Prime Minister

Fico attacker explains why he shot at Prime Minister

Juraj Cintula, the gunman who shot at Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, explained that he disagreed with the government's policies, particularly on freedom of speech and the alleged elimination of the media and attacks on the Slovak TV channel RTVS.

The attacker on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, writer Juraj Cintula, explained his motive. The Slovak edition of Plus JEDEN DEŇ published a video, probably from the police station where the detainee is currently being held, UNN reports.

Details

Juraj Cintula stated that he disagreed with the government's policy, particularly in the area of freedom of speech.

I do not agree with the government's policy. Why are the media being liquidated, why is RTVS (a Slovak TV channel) being attacked? Why are people being fired?

 he says in the released footage.
Recall

On May 15, several shots were fired in the Slovak city of Handlova when Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico came out to speak to the people.

Fico was wounded and is in serious condition after the assassination attempt. As Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said at a briefing, Fico is currently undergoing surgery, which has been going on for 3.5 hours.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

