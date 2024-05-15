Fico was shot at point-blank range, another video of the attempted assassination appeared

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot at close range on Wednesday, May 15. This is evidenced by a new video that appeared online, RTV Prievidza Regionálna televízia Prievidza writes, UNN reports .

Details

The footage shows Fico approaching the crowd behind the fence with his bodyguards.

According to Slovak media reports, the shots were fired in front of the House of Culture, where a government meeting was taking place. Fico approached people who were greeting him, after which several shots were heard.

The politician's bodyguards fought with the attacker for some time and tried to restrain him. During this, the video shows the sounds of gunshots until the prime minister's bodyguards detained the attacker.

