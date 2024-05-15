Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: government officials assure that Fico is still being operated on

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in serious condition, his life is still under threat, the operation has been going on for more than 3.5 hours. This was announced by Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak at a briefing, UNN reports with reference to Denník Štandard.

"We believe he will be strong enough to cope with this injury," Kalinyak added.

Interior Minister Matusz Szutai Estok confirmed that the protection of officials and several media outlets would be enhanced following the attempted assassination of Robert Fico. At the same time, a special regime is in place in the parliament, and MPs will also be protected.

In addition, according to Ashtok, the attacker was shooting with a clear political motivation. He decided to attack Robert Fico after the presidential election. 5 shots were fired.

"I want to call on the public, journalists and all politicians to stop spreading hatred," the minister said.

Earlier, ta3 reported that Fico, who was assassinated, had been successfully operated on.

In Slovakia, a shooting occurred and Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded.

Denník Štandard reported that Fico, who was assassinated, had bleeding in his abdomen that doctors cannot stop.