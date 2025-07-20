Ferry with hundreds of passengers catches fire in Indonesia: at least five dead

A passenger ferry caught fire on Sunday, July 20, in the sea off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. At least five people died, including a pregnant woman, UNN reports, citing Associated Press.

Details

It is noted that more than 280 people have been rescued, and the evacuation is ongoing.

The vessel KM Barcelona 5 was en route to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Talaud, an island district of the province. Three navy ships were involved in the rescue operation.

Local media published a video from the scene, showing dozens of passengers jumping into the water, trying to escape the fire. Indonesian authorities warn that the death toll may rise. The causes of the vessel's fire have not yet been established.

Recall

In early July, off the Indonesian island of Bali, the ferry KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank with 65 people on board. Four people died as a result of the incident.

