Powerful earthquake strikes off the coast of Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of Indonesia, with no tsunami warning, writes UNN with reference to detikcom.

Details

As indicated, the earthquake occurred on July 14 in the Banda Sea, in the Moluccas region.

"The results of the analysis by the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) show that the earthquake has updated parameters with a magnitude of 6.7. The epicenter was... at a depth of 98 km," said BMKG Director for Earthquakes and Tsunamis, Daryono, in his statement on Monday.

The earthquake, as indicated, was moderate. The impact of the earthquake was felt in several areas.

"Modeling results show that this earthquake is not capable of causing a tsunami," Daryono explained.

He also urged the public to remain calm and not be influenced by unverified rumors. They were also asked to avoid buildings that had cracked or been damaged by the earthquake.

"Before returning home, make sure your home is earthquake-resistant and has no damage from tremors that could jeopardize its stability," he said.

Guatemala rocked by series of earthquakes: at least two dead