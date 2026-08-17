Ferrari's first electric car sold at auction for a record $40 million

Ferrari’s first fully electric car, the Luce, was sold at a Sotheby’s charity auction in California for a record $40 million. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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The auction took place during Monterey Car Week. The custom-built Luce set a record among new cars sold at auction, surpassing the previous result set by the Ferrari Daytona SP3, which sold for $26 million last year.

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Ferrari unveiled the Luce in May with a price tag of €550,000. The arrival of the first electric car marked the company’s departure from its tradition of building sports cars with internal combustion engines and initially drew criticism from some brand enthusiasts.

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The Luce was developed jointly with LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive. The car has four doors and more than 1,000 horsepower.

The Ferrari Luce has nothing in common with the electric cars you have seen from other players. You have to see it and drive it to understand that it was not copied — neither the interior, nor the exterior, nor the performance — Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in May.

Ferrari reported that the model was receiving orders from both regular customers and new buyers. At the end of July, the company also raised its annual forecast after strong second-quarter results, driven in part by demand for limited-edition cars.

Bugatti has unveiled the Destrier — a hypercar that is being called the most beautiful in the brand’s history