Ferrari Expects Sales Growth in China Thanks to New Electric Supercar - Bloomberg

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11720 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21313 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26761 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35242 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45706 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71701 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36047 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82594 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48551 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40307 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.6m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news

Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 31367 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60769 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51687 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 60680 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 64975 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 71701 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 65175 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 82597 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 147724 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 168292 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 3170 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 4702 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 10253 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 51817 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 60901 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ferrari Expects Sales Growth in China Thanks to New Electric Supercar - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3436 views

Ferrari expects sales in China to increase with the launch of the Elettrica EV, which is taxed at a lower rate than cars with 12-cylinder engines. Ferrari sales in China fell by 25%.

Ferrari Expects Sales Growth in China Thanks to New Electric Supercar - Bloomberg

Ferrari expects sales to grow in China after the presentation of its first fully electric supercar. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details 

According to reports, the Elettrica EV, which Ferrari will present in October, is expected to be taxed in China at a complex rate of about 30% of the recommended retail price.

The automaker's models equipped with its 12-cylinder engines are subject to a combined import, consumption and value-added tax that is almost four times that rate.

As CEO Benedetto Vigna noted, one of the cars Ferrari will release this year will be a "better fit" for the Greater China region.

"This will improve the picture," he said.

Overall, Ferrari's sales in China have slowed due to weak demand for luxury cars. Ferrari's deliveries to the Greater China region fell by 25% in the first quarter to their lowest level in nearly four years.

Schumacher's last Ferrari is up for auction15.11.24, 09:42 • 14865 views

China's luxury car market shrank in 2024 due to the economic downturn in the country and weakening consumer sentiment. For the segment starting at 500,000 yuan ($69,200), volumes were stable at around 850,000 units between 2020 and 2023.

But last year, that number fell by about 20% to about 677,000, according to data from Shanghai-based automotive consulting firm Thinkercar.

It is reported that Ferrari is less vulnerable to China than many of its Western counterparts, keeping its share at about 10% of global deliveries.

However, the company may revise this strategy as it enters the electric vehicle segment more actively.

According to media reports, China restricted the supply of fuel-intensive internal combustion engine vehicles even before Trump stepped up tensions in global trade. Imported vehicles with engines larger than four liters are subject to a 15% import duty, a 40% consumption tax and a VAT of at least 13% in China.

China exempts electric vehicles from consumption tax. The largest sales market for Ferrari is the United States, where the company plans to raise prices on some cars due to tariffs imposed by Trump.

Ferrari sold the first car for bitcoins27.01.25, 15:16 • 28062 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Auto
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$63.55
Bitcoin
$103,138.00
S&P 500
$5,662.02
Tesla
$300.83
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,342.40
Ethereum
$2,304.80