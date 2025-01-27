Ferrari sold the first car for bitcoins

The luxury sports car manufacturer Ferrari has started accepting bitcoin as an official payment method for its models in car dealerships. The first customer to use the new service was Max Bunin, director of B2C2, a company that provides services for the automotive industry. He bought a car for cryptocurrency and reported it in his X account, UNN writes.

"It turns out I'm the first Euro citizen to ever buy a new @Ferrari directly in bitcoin. Lambeau will shake his head in disbelief," Bunin wrote in his post.

Earlier, UNN wrote that elite fashion brands and retailers are considering accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The French department store Printemps has already announced cooperation with Binance to implement crypto payments.