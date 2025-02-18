February cold: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Ukraine. There will be icy conditions on the roads, with temperatures ranging from 0° to -6°, and up to -10° in the highlands of the Carpathians.
Today, February 18, most regions of Ukraine will have cloudy weather with no precipitation. On the roads, except for Transcarpathia and Crimea, there is icy conditions in some places. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
On Tuesday, February 18, weather forecasters predict partly cloudy weather in Ukraine. No significant precipitation.
Roads across the country, except for Transcarpathia and Crimea, will be icy in some places.
Daytime temperatures in the northeast and east of the country are 1-6° below zero, in the highlands of the Carpathians up to 10° below zero; in Transcarpathia, southern regions and Crimea, the daytime temperature is around 0°.
No precipitation in the Kyiv region, ice cover in some places. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m / s. Temperature in the region during the day will be 1-6° below zero; in Kyiv during the day - 2-4° below zero.
