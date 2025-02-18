The Revolution of Dignity: 11 years ago, violent confrontation began on Maidan

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

The Revolution of Dignity: 11 years ago, violent confrontation began on Maidan

The Revolution of Dignity: 11 years ago, violent confrontation began on Maidan

Kyiv  •  UNN

On February 18, 2014, violent confrontation between security forces and protesters on the Maidan began. During the three-day clashes, 82 people died and 622 were injured.

Today, on February 18, 11 years ago, a confrontation began in Ukraine on Independence Square in Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of more than 80 people over the course of 3 days, writes UNN

Details

The confrontation in Ukraine on February 18-21, 2014 was a violent confrontation between security forces and protesters, the final stage of the Revolution of Dignity. According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, 82 people died during the confrontation (71 demonstrators and 11 law enforcement officers), and 622 people were injured. 

In the morning of February 18, 2014, the "Peaceful Offensive" - a march of thousands of Euromaidan participants to the Verkhovna Rada, where a regular session was to open, with the aim of considering amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine to limit the powers of the President. Opposition factions had been blocking the parliamentary session since the morning, demanding that the first issue on the agenda be the consideration of the act of renewal of the 2004 Constitution. 

Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings13.02.25, 21:27 • 58714 views

Around 8:30 am, protesters began gathering on Independence Square, from where they marched in a ten-thousand-strong column to the Verkhovna Rada building on Hrushevskoho Street to demand a return to the 2004 Constitution and punishment for those responsible for abusing Euromaidan activists. 

At the corner of Hrushevskoho and Kreposnyi Val streets, the demonstrators stormed the police cars that were blocking the convoy's path, thus overcoming the cordon of the internal troops. On Shovkovnychna Street, Berkut special forces used special means against the demonstrators: stun grenades and Fort-500T pump-action rifles, in particular, the security forces climbed to the roof of the building at 17/5 Instytutska Street and threw stun grenades and shot from there. 

Maidan cases: how many people have been brought to justice in 10 years21.11.24, 10:47 • 15783 views

The protesters threw stones and firecrackers at the police, and set fire to two KAMAZ trucks blocking the roadway. 

Around 1 p.m., Berkut began to push the protesters down Instytutska Street towards Maidan Nezalezhnosti, pushing the protesters to Kriposny Lane, blocking Instytutska Street from the side of Lipska Street as well. In turn, the protesters began to build barricades at the intersection of Instytutska and Bankova streets from paving stones and in Mariinsky Park from scrap materials. 

At 18:00, an assault on the airborne barricade from the direction of European Square began using an APC with a Berkut crew. The APC was met by Maidan defenders with Molotov cocktails, and the assault was stalled.

Maidan cases: Yanukovych-era SBU official to be tried in absentia for desertion24.05.24, 16:26 • 11952 views

Around midnight, the Trade Union Building caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, the fire was set by Berkut officers who brought incendiary mixture in white canisters to the roof of the building. 

The confrontations resulted in the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych from the presidency of Ukraine, his flight to Russia on February 21, 2014, the restoration of the 2004 Constitution, the resignation of a number of ministers and heads of the RSA, and the formation of a new government. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

