Maidan cases: Yanukovych-era SBU official to be tried in absentia for desertion

An indictment has been sent to court against the former deputy head of the SBU, the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU under Yanukovych, on charges of desertion, disobedience in a combat situation, and the loss of a secret document. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office send to court an indictment against the former First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the Security Service of Ukraine - the statement said.

It is noted that he is charged with desertion, disobedience and loss of a document containing a state secret (Part 3 of Article 408, Part 3 of Article 402, Part 1 of Article 329 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Court closes one of the cases on dispersal of Euromaidan protesters in 2013

The PGO reports that the investigation established that on February 23, 2014, the former law enforcement officer illegally left for the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in order to evade military service and avoid criminal liability for committing crimes against participants of mass protests in Kyiv and treason during the Revolution of Dignity.

"The former official remained on the peninsula and did not comply with the order of his immediate superior, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, to return to the place of military service - the Central Directorate of the SBU," the statement said.

In addition, from November 2013 to March 2014, the former law enforcement officer violated the procedure for handling a document of classified information with a top secret stamp, which led to its loss.

"Due to the fact that the accused is hiding in the territory of the aggressor state, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by SBI investigators under a special procedure (in absentia). A measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on him," the PGO informs.