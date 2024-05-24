Maidan cases: Yanukovych-era SBU official to be tried in absentia for desertion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107243 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111352 views
Maidan cases: Yanukovych-era SBU official to be tried in absentia for desertion

Maidan cases: Yanukovych-era SBU official to be tried in absentia for desertion

Kyiv  •  UNN

The former deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine is charged with desertion, disobedience in combat and disclosure of state secrets during the Euromaidan protests and the annexation of Crimea.

An indictment has been sent to court against the former deputy head of the SBU, the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU under Yanukovych, on charges of desertion, disobedience in a combat situation, and the loss of a secret document. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office send to court an indictment against the former First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - Head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the Security Service of Ukraine 

- the statement said.

It is noted that he is charged with desertion, disobedience and loss of a document containing a state secret (Part 3 of Article 408, Part 3 of Article 402, Part 1 of Article 329 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Court closes one of the cases on dispersal of Euromaidan protesters in 201324.05.24, 13:24 • 15556 views

The PGO reports that the investigation established that on February 23, 2014, the former law enforcement officer illegally left for the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in order to evade military service and avoid criminal liability for committing crimes against participants of mass protests in Kyiv and treason during the Revolution of Dignity.

"The former official remained on the peninsula and did not comply with the order of his immediate superior, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, to return to the place of military service - the Central Directorate of the SBU," the statement said.

In addition, from November 2013 to March 2014, the former law enforcement officer violated the procedure for handling a document of classified information with a top secret stamp, which led to its loss.

"Due to the fact that the accused is hiding in the territory of the aggressor state, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings was carried out by SBI investigators under a special procedure (in absentia). A measure of restraint in the form of detention was imposed on him," the PGO informs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
kyivKyiv

