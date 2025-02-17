Favbet Tech at ICE Barcelona 2025: Technological breakthroughs in the iGaming industry.

ICE Barcelona is the largest international iGaming event that annually brings together the industry's leading executives, developers, and innovators. In 2025, the exhibition returned from London to Barcelona for the first time in 11 years, setting new records in terms of the number of exhibitors and visitors. FAVBET Tech team was present at all three days of the event (January 20-22) and prepared a traditional overview of the most relevant trends and technological innovations.

Photo: Clarion Gaming

AI and machine learning: Personalization as a key to engagement

Artificial intelligence has long played an important role in the gambling business, but in 2025, its functionality has expanded significantly. If earlier AI was used mainly for risk management and fraud prevention, now it is becoming a driving force for personalizing the gaming experience.

ICE 2025 presented innovative solutions that allow operators to analyze player behavior in real time and offer them not just odds but entire game scenarios. For example, neural networks adapt the platform interface to user preferences, providing access to the most relevant functions.

In addition, AI analytics for live formats allows predicting changes in odds and modeling the most likely match scenarios. This opens up the possibility for operators to create dynamic lines and provide players with a unique gaming experience in real time.

Web3 and blockchain: From transparency to new opportunities

One of the main trends of ICE 2025 is the use of blockchain to increase the transparency of the gambling process. If a year ago this technology was considered promising, now it is being actively implemented in functional products.

Decentralized platforms that work directly between players and operators without intermediaries attracted special attention at the exhibition. This allows for instant payments, reduced fees, and increased user trust.

Another interesting innovation is NFT loyalty programs. They allow players to receive unique digital assets for their activity on the platform. For example, VIP users can own NFT avatars that provide access to exclusive bonuses and tournaments.

Responsible Gaming Technologies: Smart control instead of restrictions

Responsible gambling is becoming a key topic for operators around the world, and ICE 2025 demonstrated new approaches to its implementation. One of the most interesting solutions was AI models that allow identifying signs of gambling addiction at early stages. They analyze the behavioral patterns of players and, if risks are detected, can recommend individual restrictions or reminders of a responsible approach to gambling.

The exhibition also featured automated self-control systems that allow players to set limits on deposits, session duration, and expenses. This helps to increase the level of protection against uncontrolled spending.

CEO of Favbet Tech Artem Skrypnyk noted that the Ukrainian market is actively interested in such technologies as they allow to effectively balance responsible gambling and high-quality user experience: “The Favbet Tech team is already working on AI-based solutions that will allow us to take care of the well-being of users of our platforms in a more flexible way without compromising the gaming experience.

FinTech in gaming: Speed and security of financial transactions

The gambling business is closely integrated with financial technologies, and ICE 2025 demonstrated the further development of this trend. The main focus is on payment acceleration and security.

Among the main new products are payment solutions with biometric authentication, which allow making deposits and withdrawals using face or fingerprint recognition. This significantly reduces the risk of fraud and prevents the use of third-party payment data.

Another significant innovation is AI algorithms for instant payouts. They automatically check transactions for compliance with regulatory requirements, reducing the processing time from several hours to a few minutes.

Esports: The boom of interactive technologies

Esports continues to develop rapidly, and ICE 2025 confirmed its importance for the iGaming industry. The main trends include analytical platforms that collect real-time statistics of esports tournaments and generate unique odds.

Integrated streaming solutions are also gaining popularity, allowing users to make live predictions while watching matches. FAVBET Tech emphasizes that this approach adds a new dimension to the game, making forecasts even more dynamic.

Gamification also remains an important factor of engagement. Interactive quests, bonuses for a series of wins, and personalized missions create an exciting gameplay that significantly increases user retention.

Ukrainian iGaming on the global stage

According to Artem Skrypnyk, the presence of Ukrainian companies on ICE is growing, but still remains relatively modest by global standards:

“Ukraine has technology, it has talent, but at the same time it has a war that significantly limits the capabilities of Ukrainian companies. However, even this does not prevent our businesses from presenting innovations and entering into partnerships with global industry leaders every year. I am sure that Ukraine's role in the global iGaming market will only grow over time”.

For FAVBET Tech, ICE 2025 was an opportunity to confirm the correctness of its own technological vector and make sure that Ukrainian companies are able to compete on the international level. For several years now , FAVBET Tech has been actively implementing AI algorithms to personalize user experience and developing responsible gambling tools, asserting its role as one of the key players in the licensed entertainment market.