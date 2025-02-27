FAVBET supported the UA STEEL CUP Winter 2025 media cup

On February 8-9, Lviv hosted the UA STEEL CUP Winter 2025 media football winter cup. Four popular football media projects took part in the competition: RUH MEDIA TEAM, IGNIS, PROFAN and ARMAT. The tournament partner was FAVBET, which actively supports the development of media football and its integration into Ukrainian sports culture. This was reported by OBOZ.ua .

The tournament brought together celebrity guests: coaches, players and spectators included Artem Milevsky, Oleksandr Aliyev, Mykola Morozyuk, Mykhailo Kopolovets, as well as popular bloggers and show business representatives. The event also featured the MEDIA FOOTBALL AWARDS ceremony, which summarized the results of the year and recognized the best in the field of media football.

RUH MEDIA TEAM became the tournament champion, defeating ARMAT in the final match. PROFAN won bronze, and IGNIS finished fourth.

Since 2024, FAVBET has been the official partner of three projects participating in the Winter Cup - RUH MEDIA TEAM, IGNIS, and ARMAT - helping to popularize media football among Ukrainian fans.

The company notes: “Media football in Ukraine demonstrates incredible potential by combining sports, entertainment and media. We are confident that this area will continue to gain momentum, attracting more and more fans and contributing to the development of football culture in the country.

Even in times of war, FAVBET continues to support professional and amateur sports. The company is one of the largest sponsors of Ukrainian football and a partner of many national federations, including the Favbet Extra League of the 24/25 season.