Favbet Foundation and FAST continue to teach life-saving skills: training for biathlon coaches in Chernihiv

Another stage of first aid training took place in Chernihiv as part of a project to develop first aid in Ukraine's sports community. The training was organized under the patronage of Ukrainian biathlete, World Championship medalist Nina Lemesh, UNN reports.

This time, the participants were biathlon coaches — people who shape the future of Ukrainian sports. They not only gained life-saving skills but also received motivation from a personal meeting with the legend.

The Complex program is an intensive course that covers key knowledge and practical skills that can be crucial in the first minutes after an emergency. During the training, 60 participants learned how to act in life-threatening conditions, and also practiced the most important first aid skills — from assessing the condition of victims to stopping bleeding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Photo: FAST

The training took place as part of the long-term project of the organization "FAST First Aid and Special Training" and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to teach first aid skills to the sports community of Ukraine. Thanks to the assistance of the charitable foundation Favbet Foundation, hundreds of athletes, coaches, and sports infrastructure employees across Ukraine have already completed intensive courses. In total, the organizers plan to cover at least 1800 participants during the year.

"The Favbet Foundation team, together with FAST, is working to ensure that as many of our athletes and coaches as possible are able to act confidently in critical situations and can provide timely assistance to their colleagues and mentees," emphasized Andrii Matiukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

Photo: FAST

The foundation emphasizes that this knowledge is especially important in the realities of war, when every citizen of Ukraine may face the need to provide first aid after shelling or other emergencies.

"We believe that basic first aid skills should be as common as physical education in school. That is why we pay special attention to coaches, teachers, mentors - people who can not only save lives themselves, but also teach others to do so. Thanks to the project, we can cover more and more regions and work with the sports community systematically and on a large scale," emphasized Yevhenia Zghurova, director of FAST.