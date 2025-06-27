Favbet Foundation and FAST continue to teach life-saving skills: training for biathlon coaches in Chernihiv

$41.590.08
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 11936 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 14015 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 58911 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 36080 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 55064 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 52913 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 49953 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216566 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 138075 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108944 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusives
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine
June 27, 06:13 AM • 74683 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
June 27, 06:15 AM • 71992 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
June 27, 09:20 AM • 58892 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
11:13 AM • 52370 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
01:17 PM • 31029 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 11936 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32269 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 58911 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53426 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216566 views
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
03:37 PM • 1366 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
02:27 PM • 7048 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
01:17 PM • 32269 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game
10:28 AM • 22736 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
June 26, 01:18 PM • 95857 views
Favbet Foundation and FAST continue to teach life-saving skills: training for biathlon coaches in Chernihiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

In Chernihiv, first aid training was conducted for 60 biathlon coaches as part of a project for the sports community. World Championship medalist Nina Lemesh participated in the training, organized by FAST and the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the support of Favbet Foundation.

Favbet Foundation and FAST continue to teach life-saving skills: training for biathlon coaches in Chernihiv

Another stage of first aid training took place in Chernihiv as part of a project to develop first aid in Ukraine's sports community. The training was organized under the patronage of Ukrainian biathlete, World Championship medalist Nina Lemesh, UNN reports.

This time, the participants were biathlon coaches — people who shape the future of Ukrainian sports. They not only gained life-saving skills but also received motivation from a personal meeting with the legend.

The Complex program is an intensive course that covers key knowledge and practical skills that can be crucial in the first minutes after an emergency. During the training, 60 participants learned how to act in life-threatening conditions, and also practiced the most important first aid skills — from assessing the condition of victims to stopping bleeding and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The training took place as part of the long-term project of the organization "FAST First Aid and Special Training" and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to teach first aid skills to the sports community of Ukraine. Thanks to the assistance of the charitable foundation Favbet Foundation, hundreds of athletes, coaches, and sports infrastructure employees across Ukraine have already completed intensive courses. In total, the organizers plan to cover at least 1800 participants during the year.

"The Favbet Foundation team, together with FAST, is working to ensure that as many of our athletes and coaches as possible are able to act confidently in critical situations and can provide timely assistance to their colleagues and mentees," emphasized Andrii Matiukha, president of the Favbet Foundation.

Photo: FAST
Photo: FAST

The foundation emphasizes that this knowledge is especially important in the realities of war, when every citizen of Ukraine may face the need to provide first aid after shelling or other emergencies. 

"We believe that basic first aid skills should be as common as physical education in school. That is why we pay special attention to coaches, teachers, mentors - people who can not only save lives themselves, but also teach others to do so. Thanks to the project, we can cover more and more regions and work with the sports community systematically and on a large scale," emphasized Yevhenia Zghurova, director of FAST.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsHealth
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Tesla
