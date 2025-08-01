Favbet Foundation and FAST conducted a pre-medical aid training for young hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club

$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
06:54 AM • 31197 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 81188 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 86167 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 60193 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
July 31, 01:18 PM • 91846 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83721 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83893 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Ukraine builds large-scale fortifications to deter Russia's summer offensive - WSJ
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 05:15 AM • 81257 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 86226 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Favbet Foundation and FAST conducted a pre-medical aid training for young hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club

Kyiv • UNN

 180 views

Favbet Foundation and FAST conducted a pre-medical aid training for 24 young hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club. Participants mastered basic knowledge and practical skills in providing first aid, including stopping bleeding.

Favbet Foundation and FAST conducted a pre-medical aid training for young hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club
Photo: FAST

Favbet Foundation, in cooperation with the organization FAST, conducted another training session under the Complex program — this time for the pupils of the "Sea Wolves" hockey club. 24 young hockey players participated in the classes, gaining basic knowledge and practical skills in first aid.

The Complex program is an intensive course aimed at preparing for actions in emergency situations. During the training, participants learned to remain calm in critical circumstances, assess the situation and the condition of the injured person, and properly call for help.

Special attention was paid to stopping critical bleeding — using direct pressure, tourniquets, and wound packing. Young athletes also learned to determine the presence of consciousness, act in case of loss of consciousness, and navigate first aid algorithms before the arrival of medics.

  Photo: FAST  
  Photo: FAST  

"We continue to invest in the safety of Ukrainian athletes, because first aid knowledge today can be useful even outside sports arenas and venues," said Andriy Matiukha, president of Favbet Foundation.

The training was implemented as part of the partnership between Favbet Foundation and FAST — an initiative aimed at disseminating basic first aid skills in the sports environment.

"In sports, as in life, there are situations when you need to act quickly. And we are glad that together with FAST we can give young athletes not only tools for victories, but also knowledge that can save lives," commented Favbet Foundation.

Previously, hundreds of Ukrainian Olympic athletes, pupils of the Ivan Poddubny Olympic College, and biathlon coaches in Chernihiv have already undergone training under the Complex program.

In total, the project plans to cover at least 1800 participants — athletes, coaches, and sports infrastructure employees.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
