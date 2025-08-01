Favbet Foundation and FAST conducted a pre-medical aid training for young hockey players of the "Sea Wolves" club

Photo: FAST

Favbet Foundation, in cooperation with the organization FAST, conducted another training session under the Complex program — this time for the pupils of the "Sea Wolves" hockey club. 24 young hockey players participated in the classes, gaining basic knowledge and practical skills in first aid.

The Complex program is an intensive course aimed at preparing for actions in emergency situations. During the training, participants learned to remain calm in critical circumstances, assess the situation and the condition of the injured person, and properly call for help.

Special attention was paid to stopping critical bleeding — using direct pressure, tourniquets, and wound packing. Young athletes also learned to determine the presence of consciousness, act in case of loss of consciousness, and navigate first aid algorithms before the arrival of medics.

Photo: FAST

"We continue to invest in the safety of Ukrainian athletes, because first aid knowledge today can be useful even outside sports arenas and venues," said Andriy Matiukha, president of Favbet Foundation.

The training was implemented as part of the partnership between Favbet Foundation and FAST — an initiative aimed at disseminating basic first aid skills in the sports environment.

"In sports, as in life, there are situations when you need to act quickly. And we are glad that together with FAST we can give young athletes not only tools for victories, but also knowledge that can save lives," commented Favbet Foundation.

Previously, hundreds of Ukrainian Olympic athletes, pupils of the Ivan Poddubny Olympic College, and biathlon coaches in Chernihiv have already undergone training under the Complex program.

In total, the project plans to cover at least 1800 participants — athletes, coaches, and sports infrastructure employees.