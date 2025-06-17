$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Favbet Foundation and CF have opened two new locations of the "Re:start" project for the rehabilitation of the wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Re:start rehabilitation spaces from Favbet Foundation have started operating in Lviv and Vinnytsia region. The program uses play areas with VR for the physical and psychological rehabilitation of military personnel.

Favbet Foundation and CF have opened two new locations of the "Re:start" project for the rehabilitation of the wounded

New rehabilitation spaces have been opened in Lviv and Vinnytsia region as part of the "Re:start" program, which is implemented by one of the charitable foundations and Favbet Foundation. The project, which combines modern technologies and methods of psychological and physical rehabilitation, has been implemented in a number of medical institutions in Ukraine since the spring of 2024, reports UNN.

The first new location was the Halychyna Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center in Lviv, a leading state institution where military and civilians with amputations and other serious injuries are recovering. The presence of a play area in the center, where up to 330 patients stay daily, has a special therapeutic value.

According to the experience of previous locations in Kyiv and Dnipro, gaming sessions - with an average duration of up to three hours a day - help reduce pain, improve mood, support cognitive functions and serve as a platform for socialization.

"For people who have experienced severe trauma, limb loss or prolonged hospitalization, it is not only a physical but also an emotional challenge. A space where play becomes part of recovery helps to regain control over the body, attention, mood and, ultimately, over life," says Favbet Foundation.

The second new location opened in Vinnytsia region. According to the strategic partnership plan, its activities are integrated into the overall network of the "Re:start" program.

The "Re:start" program, initiated by the BF in partnership with Favbet Foundation, envisages the creation of play spaces in medical institutions in Ukraine. These zones are equipped with modern equipment - from VR headsets to PlayStation, which serves as a tool for physical, cognitive and emotional rehabilitation.

Program participants note not only a reduction in pain after sessions, but also an improvement in psycho-emotional state, reduction in anxiety and apathy. In addition, such spaces promote informal communication between patients, which is extremely important in the context of long-term treatment.

Another component of the project was the "recovery backpacks" - specially equipped sets with rehabilitation equipment that allow you to continue classes at home. They include yoga mats, expanders, massagers, hygiene products and other necessary equipment.

The project partners are working on further scaling up the initiative. The immediate plans include opening play spaces in other cities, as well as a pilot collaboration with the leading Norwegian institution Sunnaas Rehabilitation Hospital, known for its developments in the field of medical games.

"This recovery is a scientifically proven approach that has been successfully used in clinics in Europe and North America for several years. Thanks to the "Re:start" project, we are making these technologies available in Ukrainian hospitals today," says Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
Dnipro
Europe
North America
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
