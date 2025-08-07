$41.610.07
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5726 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35458 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38716 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62448 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86484 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64596 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43162 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44333 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55983 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55788 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Publications
Exclusives
Favbet becomes the official partner of FC "Kolos"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

In the 2025/26 season, the company already supports 6 top-division clubs

Favbet becomes the official partner of FC "Kolos"
Photo: koloskovalivka.com

Favbet has officially become an official partner of the club that proudly defends the honor of Kyiv Oblast in the Ukrainian Premier League. From now on, the brand's logo will adorn the players' kits during UPL matches. "Kolos" was founded in 2012 by Andriy Zasukh. Through years of diligent work, "Kolos" has risen to the top division and maintains its position there. Their history is an example for Ukrainian football.

"This partnership is primarily about values and a shared vision. We are uniting with 'Kolos' to make football brighter and more interesting for fans," said Denys Yakymov, Favbet's Sports Marketing Director.

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match
Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"

Favbet and "Kolos" are preparing a series of events for fans — from joint promotions and meetings to interactive events that will help bring the team closer to its supporters. "We are with those who play to the end and do not give up. 'Kolos' is exactly such a team. We are confident that many bright matches and resounding victories lie ahead," comments FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha.

Today, Favbet is one of the largest sponsors of Ukrainian football. The company supports five UPL clubs: "Shakhtar", "Kryvbas", "Rukh", "Obolon", and "LNZ", and in the first league — "Livyi Bereh". And now "Kolos" has been added to this list. The company actively promotes the development of infrastructure, youth teams, and fan communities.

"For us, this cooperation is not just a partnership, but an alliance of like-minded people. Favbet shares our values, believes in the club's development, and is ready to invest in the future. We started the new season with our new partner — with a victory. We believe that even more bright matches and emotions await our fans. With Kolos in our hearts — together to new victories!" said Yevhen Yevseiev, General Director of FC "Kolos".

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match
Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"

Last UPL season, "Kolos" finished in 10th place. This year, Ruslan Kostyshyn's proteges intend to show strong play and put up a worthy fight against more experienced teams in the championship.

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match
Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
Ukraine