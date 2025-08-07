Favbet becomes the official partner of FC "Kolos"

Photo: koloskovalivka.com

Favbet has officially become an official partner of the club that proudly defends the honor of Kyiv Oblast in the Ukrainian Premier League. From now on, the brand's logo will adorn the players' kits during UPL matches. "Kolos" was founded in 2012 by Andriy Zasukh. Through years of diligent work, "Kolos" has risen to the top division and maintains its position there. Their history is an example for Ukrainian football.

"This partnership is primarily about values and a shared vision. We are uniting with 'Kolos' to make football brighter and more interesting for fans," said Denys Yakymov, Favbet's Sports Marketing Director.

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"

Favbet and "Kolos" are preparing a series of events for fans — from joint promotions and meetings to interactive events that will help bring the team closer to its supporters. "We are with those who play to the end and do not give up. 'Kolos' is exactly such a team. We are confident that many bright matches and resounding victories lie ahead," comments FAVBET founder Andriy Matiukha.

Today, Favbet is one of the largest sponsors of Ukrainian football. The company supports five UPL clubs: "Shakhtar", "Kryvbas", "Rukh", "Obolon", and "LNZ", and in the first league — "Livyi Bereh". And now "Kolos" has been added to this list. The company actively promotes the development of infrastructure, youth teams, and fan communities.

"For us, this cooperation is not just a partnership, but an alliance of like-minded people. Favbet shares our values, believes in the club's development, and is ready to invest in the future. We started the new season with our new partner — with a victory. We believe that even more bright matches and emotions await our fans. With Kolos in our hearts — together to new victories!" said Yevhen Yevseiev, General Director of FC "Kolos".

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"

Last UPL season, "Kolos" finished in 10th place. This year, Ruslan Kostyshyn's proteges intend to show strong play and put up a worthy fight against more experienced teams in the championship.

Photo: Provided by FC KOLOS, match "Kolos"-"Kryvbas"