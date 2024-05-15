"Fatal for the Russian occupiers": Syrskyi shows new footage of Ukrainian soldiers' combat work
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared new footage of the combat work of the Ukrainian military, which he called "fatal for the Russian occupiers"
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi showed new footage of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports.
Details
"The tireless combat work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is fatal for the Russian occupiers," the Commander-in-Chief signed the video posted on social media.
