Fatal car accident near Kyiv: one person killed, two teenagers among the injured

Fatal car accident near Kyiv: one person killed, two teenagers among the injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79300 views

On the M-07 highway near the village of Mykulychi, a Mercedes-Benz collided with a VAZ, killing the driver of the VAZ. Three passengers, including two teenagers, were hospitalized with injuries.

Today, a fatal traffic accident occurred in a village near Kyiv - one person was killed and three others were injured, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

The accident occurred around 18:30 on the M-07 highway near the village of Mykulychi.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily established that the 65-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz lost control, drove into oncoming traffic and made a head-on collision with a VAZ.

Unfortunately, the 57-year-old driver of the latter vehicle died on the spot from his injuries. There were also three passengers in his car, including two teenagers. The victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Image

Investigators and medics were working at the scene. Law enforcement officers have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police of Kyiv region once again calls on drivers to be as attentive and careful as possible while driving, to observe the speed limit and traffic rules.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

