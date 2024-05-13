Fatal accident in Vinnytsia region: two people killed, one hospitalized

In Vinnytsia region, the driver of a Daewoo collided with a Volkswagen crossover. Two people died and one was hospitalized. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On May 12 , a traffic accident occurred on the M-30 highway near the village of Krasnopilka, Haysyn district, Vinnytsia region.

According to the information, the 78-year-old driver of a Daewoo lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Volkswagen crossover. As a result of this incident, the driver and passenger of the car died at the scene.

Emergency workers arrived at the scene and used hydraulic tools to unblock the bodies from the mangled car.

The passenger of the Volkswagen, who survived the accident, was taken to a hospital for necessary medical care.

The National Police are currently conducting investigative actions to establish all the circumstances and causes of this road tragedy.

