Fatal accident in Poltava region: law enforcement officer received suspicion

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified a person suspected of committing a fatal traffic accident on May 2, 2025, near the village of Machukhy, Poltava region. This was reported by the SBI press service, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, the accused turned out to be an employee of a law enforcement agency who was driving a service car and moving in the direction of Poltava. During the movement, he drove into the oncoming lane to overtake and allowed a head-on collision with another car.

As a result of the tragedy, two passengers of the official car died: an employee of a law enforcement agency and a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another passenger - a civilian - was hospitalized in serious condition without consciousness.

The detained law enforcement officer was informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that led to the death of several people). The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

As a result of the tragedy that occurred in the Poltava region on May 2, a 36-year-old sergeant of the territorial recruitment and social support center, Viktor Borovko, and a 23-year-old police officer, Anatoliy Illyashenko, died.

