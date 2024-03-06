Farmers in Warsaw held large-scale protests, setting tires on fire

Today, a general farmers' strike has officially begun in Warsaw, Poland. At 11:00 a.m., a protest action began in front of the Polish Prime Minister's office. Farmers, in particular, set tires on fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

Traffic was reportedly blocked throughout the city due to the protests in Warsaw. Access roads to the capital are also blocked.

Even before the strike began, the media reported the first incidents related to the massive presence of farmers in the capital. Among other things, tires were set on fire in front of the Prime Minister's office.

According to Polsat News, farmers participating in the strike are carrying anti-Ukrainian banners.

"We are here to tell the Prime Minister what we are concerned about, what he should know. The Green Deal, everything related to it, and the protection of Poland's borders from the influx of uncontrolled products from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. This is what hurts us," said one of the protest leaders during his speech.

The protesters are not only in Warsaw, but also throughout Poland. Reportedly, farmers were not allowed to enter Warsaw on their tractors. Checkpoints and spikes were set up near the city to prevent farmers from entering the capital.

