Taras Kachka: Ukraine is ready for trade restrictions with the EU to reconcile with Poland

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22359 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 77569 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 53878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 225152 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250236 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156121 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371851 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26049 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236575 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207829 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14927 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23527 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23852 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49659 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57186 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Taras Kachka: Ukraine is ready for trade restrictions with the EU to reconcile with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 27751 views

Ukraine is ready to accept restrictions on trade with the EU to resolve a political dispute with Poland, but calls on the bloc to ban imports of Russian grain.

Taras Kachka: Ukraine is ready for trade restrictions with the EU to reconcile with Poland

Ukraine is ready to impose restrictions on trade with the EU to defuse the political dispute with Poland, but at the same time calls on the bloc to ban imports of Russian grain.  This was stated by Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports. 

Details 

Kachka said that Kyiv favors new restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products, although the EU also needs to ban exports of Russian goods that still enter the bloc through Belarus and the Baltic states.

"Perhaps for the transition period, such a... managed approach to trade flows between Ukraine and the EU is what we all need," Kachka said. 

However, he added: "As for wheat, it is not Ukraine that creates problems for Polish farmers, but Russia.

Kachka said Moscow was "definitely" behind last month's attack by Polish farmers on a train carrying Ukrainian grain, which they managed to overturn and spill the cargo. the Russians "are involved in cases of vandalism or sabotage that could be seen as hostile to Ukraine as a whole," he said.

Kachka said Kyiv supports Brussels' proposed measures to impose import restrictions on eggs, poultry and sugar starting in June and to allow individual countries to close their markets to Ukrainian grain, except for transit to other countries.

He acknowledged that Ukraine's sugar production increased from 7,000 to 500,000 tons between 2022 and last year. 

As the newspaper notes, Kyiv has also recently agreed to redirect corn exports to Italy and Spain via the Black Sea rather than by road through neighboring countries to ease tensions. 

"We have voluntarily stopped exporting corn to all five neighboring member states. Despite this, we exported another record 15 million tons of corn in calendar year 2023. So, we have a great demand in other countries. Ukraine has filled the gaps in EU production," said Kachka.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food productsif the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
