Far-right bloc wins first round of French parliamentary elections with 33% of votes - ministry
France's far-right National Rally party and its allies won 33% of the vote in the first round of parliamentary elections, ahead of the leftist National Front with 28% and President Macron's centrist bloc with 20%.
The far-right French National Rally (RN) party and its allies won 33% of the vote in the first round of parliamentary elections, the country's Interior Ministry has reported, UNN writes citing Reuters.
It is stated that at the same time, the left-wing New People's Front received the second result with 28%.
President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc received 20%, the ministry said.
