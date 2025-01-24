ukenru
Famous Kharkiv blogger Annette probably died in an accident: what is known

Famous Kharkiv blogger Annette probably died in an accident: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41538 views

An accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, killing Kharkiv blogger Anna Zhuk (Annette). Her husband and young child were also injured in the accident and hospitalized.

Famous Kharkiv blogger Annette was probably killed in a fatal car accident that occurred on January 24 on the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, UNN reports.

The National Police reported that the accident occurred on January 24 at about 08:40 on the 209th kilometer of the Kyiv-Kharkiv-Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Zasulia, Lubny community. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to preliminary data, a Lexus driven by a driver born in 1999 collided with a Renault Premium truck that was stationary outside the roadway.

As a result of the accident, a 39-year-old passenger of the Lexus died on the spot as a result of her injuries. The drivers of both vehicles and a minor passenger of the Lexus, born in 2015, were injured and hospitalized at the Lubny Intensive Care Hospital.

"Today, a fatal accident occurred on the Kharkiv-Kyiv highway, a blogger from Kharkiv, Anna Zhuk, better known as Anet, died in the accident. Her husband was driving the car, the man overtook in the right lane. There was a car standing there. 

Anna died immediately, the child who was behind her broke either her arm or her leg," blogger Zhenya Zub wrote in his telegram channel .

Many Ukrainian bloggers, including Anna Alkhim and Anastasia Skalnytska, responded to this message.

Anna Zhuk herself was a mother of many children and actively volunteered for the Armed Forces.

Image

Recall 

In 2024, 25,781 road accidentsoccurred in Ukraine, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023, with speeding being the main cause of accidents.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising