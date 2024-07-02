Famous athlete from Brovary does not support the idea of renaming the city
Kyiv • UNN
A well-known athlete from Brovary does not support the idea of renaming the city.
A well-known athlete from Brovary, future participant of the Olympic Games in Paris, freestyle wrestler Alina Grushina (Akobia) does not support the idea of changing the name of the city to Brovari. She stated this in a comment to UNN.
Details
According to the athlete, there is no logic in renaming the city, and therefore there is no need to change anything, instead it is better to keep the name that the city residents are used to and proud of.
"I would not want the city to be called Brovari! I don't see any logic in it at all. We have a beautiful city and its name is Brovary. Why change the name at all?" Grushina said.
Optional
Recently, it became known that Brovary athlete Alina Grushyna (Akobia) received an Olympic license and will represent Ukraine at the Paris Games in freestyle wrestling.
Alina Grushyna (Akobiya) is a two-time European champion, having won silver and bronze medals at the continental championships. In 2022, she became a bronze medalist at the World Championships and also won a gold medal in the team championship at the World Cup.
Recall
A group of MPs led by Roman Lozynsky of the Golos faction registered a resolution in the Verkhovna Rada to rename Brovary to Brovari.
Local residents, with whom UNN spoke, do not support this idea. In particular, they do not understand where the name "Brovari" actually came from, which, moreover, does not sound very good.
Brovary residents also say that MPs simply have nothing to do. And such controversial decisions are definitely not the right time. In addition, renaming the city will entail additional financial costs.
Brovary MP Roman Babiy considers the initiative of some of his colleagues to change the name of the city inappropriate.
"There are conclusions from the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Institute of the Ukrainian Language that the current name should be retained. I am convinced that this issue should not be submitted to the Council. Unfortunately, approaches to naming are currently being applied in a template manner, without taking into account local peculiarities. If it is submitted for consideration, I do not plan to support it," the MP said.