False declaration of UAH 22 million: Kyiv City State Administration department director served with suspicion notice

The Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration has been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, in his annual declaration for 2023, he provided false information about savings amounting to UAH 22 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

In his annual declaration for 2023, the Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration declared UAH 31 million in savings. However, according to the investigation, an analysis of his income showed that he could realistically have saved no more than UAH 9 million, even considering all earnings prior to public service. - the post states.

Also, according to preliminary information, the official purchased an apartment for UAH 8.4 million, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz cars, and other property. Despite significant expenses, the amount of "savings" in the declaration remained almost unchanged.

Thus, inaccurate data amounting to UAH 22 million was entered into the declaration. According to the investigation, these amounts could have been indicated for the subsequent legalization of expensive purchases. Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified the official of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the post states.

On January 1, 2026, the annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025 began, which will last until March 31, 2026. The NACP reminds about the rules for submitting declarations and has prepared a number of tips for declarants.