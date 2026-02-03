False declaration of UAH 22 million: Kyiv City State Administration department director served with suspicion notice

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 5270 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 9210 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 5020 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 15737 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 27302 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 27968 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 26561 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28535 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 33766 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43035 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2m/s
60%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 15346 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 8150 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 14006 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 45973 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 22294 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 46027 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 59811 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 45184 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 48718 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 125711 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Fedir Venislavskyi
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 3328 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 26247 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 26997 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 26326 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 24914 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times

False declaration of UAH 22 million: Kyiv City State Administration department director served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

According to the investigation, an analysis of income showed that the official could realistically have saved no more than UAH 9 million, even taking into account all earnings before civil service.

False declaration of UAH 22 million: Kyiv City State Administration department director served with suspicion notice

The Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration has been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, in his annual declaration for 2023, he provided false information about savings amounting to UAH 22 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

In his annual declaration for 2023, the Director of the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration declared UAH 31 million in savings. However, according to the investigation, an analysis of his income showed that he could realistically have saved no more than UAH 9 million, even considering all earnings prior to public service.

- the post states.

Also, according to preliminary information, the official purchased an apartment for UAH 8.4 million, Infiniti and Mercedes-Benz cars, and other property. Despite significant expenses, the amount of "savings" in the declaration remained almost unchanged.

Thus, inaccurate data amounting to UAH 22 million was entered into the declaration. According to the investigation, these amounts could have been indicated for the subsequent legalization of expensive purchases. Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified the official of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the post states.

Recall

On January 1, 2026, the annual declaration campaign for public servants for 2025 began, which will last until March 31, 2026. The NACP reminds about the rules for submitting declarations and has prepared a number of tips for declarants.

Alla Kiosak

KyivCrimes and emergencies