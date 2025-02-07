Fake “order” on mobilization in Odesa: a new invention of Russian propagandists

The Russians are spreading lies again - this time about an “order” to increase mobilization in Odesa. A fake document, allegedly signed by the National Police of the region, is being circulated on social media. It refers to an “active search” for men to be mobilized, as well as women with military education. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.



The fake news makers added that the police would allegedly catch the conscripts in clubs, bars, gyms, and even in shopping malls.

To enhance the effect of the insertion, the authors added another horror story - about mobile groups that will patrol the city and “permission” to use weapons and tear gas “in case of resistance, - the statement said.

The National Police officially stated that no such order exists.

Moreover, the number of this “document” actually registered a completely different one - about the dismissal of a former employee back in October 2024.

Stylistic mistakes, crooked format and complete absurdity in the content are classic signs of another attempt to discredit mobilization in Ukraine. Such fakes are spread as part of an information campaign to discredit the mobilization process in Ukraine, - the police summarized.

Recall

