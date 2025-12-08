$42.060.13
Failed to declare property worth UAH 8 million: investigation into the case of Odesa Regional Council head Didenko and his wife, a people's deputy, completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The investigation into the case of Hryhoriy Didenko, head of the Odesa Regional Council, and Yulia Didenko, a people's deputy, has been completed. They failed to include information about property worth over UAH 8 million in their declarations for 2021–2023, including apartments and two Audi SQ8s.

Failed to declare property worth UAH 8 million: investigation into the case of Odesa Regional Council head Didenko and his wife, a people's deputy, completed

The investigation into the case of the head of the Odesa Regional Council, Hryhorii Didenko, and his wife, Yuliia Didenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation, who are suspected of declaring inaccurate information, has been completed. The couple failed to include information about property worth over 8 million hryvnias in their declarations for 2021–2023, including apartments and two Audi SQ8s. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

Details

According to UNN sources, the case concerns Hryhorii Didenko, head of the Odesa Regional Council, and People's Deputy Yuliia Didenko.

The SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case of the head of the regional council and his wife, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation, suspected of declaring inaccurate information (Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the report says.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the official and his wife did not include information about available property worth over 8 million UAH in their annual declarations for 2021–2023.

As of today, on the instructions of the prosecutor, NABU detectives have opened the case materials to the defense for review.

Currently, a lawsuit is pending before the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recognize the couple's assets worth almost UAH 5 million as unfounded and to seize them in favor of the state. In 2021–2024, the couple acquired property worth almost UAH 5 million, including two Audi SQ8 cars (2021 and 2024 models) and cash contributions under a property rights acquisition agreement. However, an analysis of their income and expenses revealed the impossibility of acquiring these assets from legitimate sources of income.

- added the SAPO.

Recall

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion of declaring inaccurate information to Hryhorii Didenko, head of the Odesa Regional Council, and his wife, Yuliia Didenko, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation. It was found that the couple acquired property worth almost UAH 5 million, including apartments and two Audi SQ8 cars.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

