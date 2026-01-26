Factory fire in Greece: three dead, two missing

A fire broke out at a biscuit factory near the city of Trikala in central Greece. Three people died and two more are missing as a result of the incident, the fire service reported. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The fire broke out on Monday at a biscuit factory. Thick black smoke billowed over the building, and flames were visible on the factory's roof. About 40 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

According to the publication, out of 13 people who were in the factory, eight managed to escape. Three fatalities were found at the scene, and two more people are considered missing. Investigators and disaster relief units arrived at the scene.

Six people, including one firefighter, were taken to a local hospital. According to Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis on ERTnews, most of them sought help due to breathing problems, and their lives are not in danger.

The owner of the Violanta SA factory stated that the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Recall

Greek airspace was blocked for several hours due to an unprecedented aviation radio frequency failure. The incident led to long delays for thousands of passengers