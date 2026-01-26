Factory fire in Greece: three dead, two missing

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
10:18 AM • 4432 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 13662 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 10266 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 19259 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17300 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 25004 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35020 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30039 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26455 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21811 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.7m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 17399 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 13913 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 16609 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 13289 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 8428 views
Publications
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 13657 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 8522 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 19254 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 103017 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 118392 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Liashko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 27242 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 27030 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 43204 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 43189 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 56309 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Diplomat

Factory fire in Greece: three dead, two missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A fire at a biscuit factory near the city of Trikala has killed three people, with two more reported missing. Around 40 firefighters and 13 fire engines were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

Factory fire in Greece: three dead, two missing

A fire broke out at a biscuit factory near the city of Trikala in central Greece. Three people died and two more are missing as a result of the incident, the fire service reported. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The fire broke out on Monday at a biscuit factory. Thick black smoke billowed over the building, and flames were visible on the factory's roof. About 40 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were involved in extinguishing the blaze.

According to the publication, out of 13 people who were in the factory, eight managed to escape. Three fatalities were found at the scene, and two more people are considered missing. Investigators and disaster relief units arrived at the scene.

Six people, including one firefighter, were taken to a local hospital. According to Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis on ERTnews, most of them sought help due to breathing problems, and their lives are not in danger.

The owner of the Violanta SA factory stated that the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Recall

Greek airspace was blocked for several hours due to an unprecedented aviation radio frequency failure. The incident led to long delays for thousands of passengers

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Reuters
Greece