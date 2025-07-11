$41.820.05
Facilitated privatization of forest land, state lost UAH 1.8 million: MP in Bukovyna received suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

A deputy of the Velykokuchurivka village council has been notified of suspicion of abuse of power. He organized the illegal transfer of forest land into private ownership, causing damages of UAH 1.8 million to the state.

Facilitated privatization of forest land, state lost UAH 1.8 million: MP in Bukovyna received suspicion notice

A deputy who facilitated the privatization of forest land in Bukovyna has been notified of suspicion. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the state suffered losses of UAH 1.8 million, UNN reports.

The head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office notified a deputy of the Velykokuchurivka village council, who, while heading the land relations department of the village council, organized the illegal transfer of forest land into private ownership, of suspicion.

- the message says.

Details

During the consideration of the issue at the session regarding the alienation of 5 land plots, he did not inform the deputies that it was about forest land, which the village council does not dispose of, they are in the use of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and are not subject to privatization. Based on this unreliable information, the village council made a decision that gave the "green light" to the illegal withdrawal of forests from state ownership.

The state suffered losses of almost UAH 1.8 million.

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias15.06.25, 05:26 • 15259 views

The suspect is charged with abuse of power, which caused grave consequences to state interests protected by law (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutor's office, he was remanded in custody and suspended from office.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the SU GUNP in Chernivtsi region under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office. Operational support - Chernivtsi Department of the DVB of the National Police with the assistance of the internal security department of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

Top officials of "Forests of Ukraine" received suspicions in a case worth UAH 8 million: details08.07.25, 14:30 • 1864 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
