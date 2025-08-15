$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 54003 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 52485 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 83916 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 52425 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 87462 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 42838 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 74063 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 102607 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 59278 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 218932 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Extortion of money from convicts exposed in a correctional facility in Chernihiv region: police announced suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3880 views

A scheme of extorting money from convicts has been exposed in the Novhorod-Siverskyi correctional facility. The "overseer" and his accomplices received almost 100,000 hryvnias for a "peaceful serving of sentence."

Extortion of money from convicts exposed in a correctional facility in Chernihiv region: police announced suspicions

A "supervisor" in the Novgorod-Siversky correctional facility has been charged with suspicion. He, along with accomplices, extorted money from convicts and their relatives.

UNN reports with reference to the portal of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In the Novgorod-Siversky correctional facility, a "supervisor" and accomplices, who are at large and behind bars, have been charged with suspicion.

Law enforcement officers documented several facts of receiving money from relatives of convicts for a total amount of almost 100,000 hryvnias. The receipt of money by the dealers was a guarantee of a peaceful serving of the sentence by the victims.

- the investigation report states.

According to operatives of the strategic investigations department in Chernihiv Oblast of the National Police, all persons involved in the criminal proceedings met while serving sentences in a correctional facility.

The so-called "supervisor", having authority among the prisoners, organized a group in the correctional facility: the participants were engaged in extortion.

Those who refused to pay were subjected to unbearable life within the walls of the correctional facility

- the police report.

Psychological pressure on the victims' relatives continued after two of the figures in the extortion "scheme" were released.

The suspects continued or forced them to pay money.

According to investigators, part of the received funds was transferred to replenish the so-called "obshchak", which was managed by the "supervisor".

One of the suspects was detained by law enforcement officers on August 12 in the city of Slavutych while receiving funds.

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention in the form of detention is currently being decided. The maximum punishment that suspects may face is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Four officials of the State Institution "Bozhkivska Correctional Colony (No. 16)" in Poltava Oblast have been notified of suspicion. They are suspected of torturing prisoners.

In the state institution "Bozhkivska Correctional Colony (No. 16)", located in Poltava Oblast, an organized group operated, which tortured and killed prisoners.

As a result of the Russian air strike on the colony, 16 convicts died, 44 were wounded, updated data on the Russian shelling of the Bilenkivska correctional colony.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Hryvnia
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi