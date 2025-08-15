Extortion of money from convicts exposed in a correctional facility in Chernihiv region: police announced suspicions

A "supervisor" in the Novgorod-Siversky correctional facility has been charged with suspicion. He, along with accomplices, extorted money from convicts and their relatives.

UNN reports with reference to the portal of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

In the Novgorod-Siversky correctional facility, a "supervisor" and accomplices, who are at large and behind bars, have been charged with suspicion.

Law enforcement officers documented several facts of receiving money from relatives of convicts for a total amount of almost 100,000 hryvnias. The receipt of money by the dealers was a guarantee of a peaceful serving of the sentence by the victims. - the investigation report states.

According to operatives of the strategic investigations department in Chernihiv Oblast of the National Police, all persons involved in the criminal proceedings met while serving sentences in a correctional facility.

The so-called "supervisor", having authority among the prisoners, organized a group in the correctional facility: the participants were engaged in extortion.

Those who refused to pay were subjected to unbearable life within the walls of the correctional facility - the police report.

Psychological pressure on the victims' relatives continued after two of the figures in the extortion "scheme" were released.

The suspects continued or forced them to pay money.

According to investigators, part of the received funds was transferred to replenish the so-called "obshchak", which was managed by the "supervisor".

One of the suspects was detained by law enforcement officers on August 12 in the city of Slavutych while receiving funds.

The issue of choosing pre-trial detention in the form of detention is currently being decided. The maximum punishment that suspects may face is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Four officials of the State Institution "Bozhkivska Correctional Colony (No. 16)" in Poltava Oblast have been notified of suspicion. They are suspected of torturing prisoners.

In the state institution "Bozhkivska Correctional Colony (No. 16)", located in Poltava Oblast, an organized group operated, which tortured and killed prisoners.

As a result of the Russian air strike on the colony, 16 convicts died, 44 were wounded, updated data on the Russian shelling of the Bilenkivska correctional colony.