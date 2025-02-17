Extinguishing operations after Russian drone strike at Chornobyl NPP suspended: what's going on

Firefighting at the Chornobyl NPP has been suspended, and no open smoldering centers are observed. No deterioration in the radiation situation at the site has been recorded. Monitoring of the situation continues with the help of drones with a thermal imager, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management reported on February 17, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 07:00, firefighting operations have been suspended, but this does not mean they have been completed. No open centers of membrane smoldering are observed, the situation is being monitored using a UAV with a thermal imager," the SAUEZM said in a Facebook post.

6 employees and 2 units of SES equipment are involved. The air temperature is -15°C.

"No deterioration of the radiation situation was recorded at the NSC-OU industrial site and ChNPP in general. No release of radioactive products beyond the established limits was detected," the statement said.

As noted, radiation background data across the country can be checked on the official website of the Ministry of Environment, EcoThreat.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.