Explosions were heard in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, explosions were heard due to enemy shelling, and the head of the regional military administration reported the launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in the region.
The enemy is shelling Kharkiv, explosions were heard. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
An air alert has been declared in the region.
The Air Force warned of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in Kharkiv region.
Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv region10.05.24, 03:17 • 24594 views