Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv region, said Ivan Kukhta, head of Snihurivka MVA, reports UNN. An air alert has been declared in the region. The Air Force warned about the movement of attack UAVs to Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea.

Details

Explosions were heard in Snihurivka! I ask the residents to stay away from windows, stay in a safe place until the alarm is dismissed and follow the two-wall rule Kukhta wrote.

He urged not to ignore the alarms! Information on possible damage or casualties is being clarified.

