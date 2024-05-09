Explosions in occupied Mariupol: what is known

Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol. Probably there are "injuries," UNN reports, citing a message from the Mariupol City Council on Telegram.

Occupation channels report "smoke" in the center of Mariupol, there are "damages". Fire trucks are being sent there.

Occupation publics write that the strikes are carried out using ATACMS missiles. They urge citizens to go to shelters because "missile fragments may fall".

According to the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, there are hits in the square of Metallurgiv Ave. Metallurgiv Ave.

"The epicenter is in a former confectionery factory, in the yard of which the occupiers have long been based. They have been based there. An ambulance has already arrived on the territory of the confectionery," said Andriushchenko.