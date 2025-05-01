Explosions rang out in Sumy Oblast at night: an industrial object was hit

In one of the starostyn districts of the Sumy territorial community, on the night of Thursday, May 1, 8 explosions were heard. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, UNN informs.

Details

He clarified that the explosions caused a fire.

The consequences of one of the hits - the strike was carried out on an industrial facility - Kobzar noted in the caption to the relevant video.



He added that all relevant services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.

Let's remind

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Odesa, two people died, and five more were injured. According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school, and cars were also damaged due to the enemy attack.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire