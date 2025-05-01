Explosions rang out in Sumy Oblast at night: an industrial object was hit

$41.560.18
47.280.11
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 39969 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 101359 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 126357 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 156947 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 250888 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 117092 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 247852 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172841 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119726 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 151917 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

X will allow Premium subscribers to upload videos in 4K

April 30, 05:08 PM • 9524 views

The tax office overfulfilled the revenue plan for April by UAH 10.2 billion - Kravchenko

April 30, 05:16 PM • 7988 views

The body of a baby was found near garbage cans in Rivne: the mother is suspected of murder

April 30, 05:24 PM • 7060 views

Military bonds in Diia: Ukrainians invested UAH 13.5 billion to support the state

April 30, 05:51 PM • 6442 views

Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi

April 30, 06:07 PM • 7874 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 68698 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 113714 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 147301 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 250883 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 185601 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 31977 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 40389 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 33078 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 84456 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 133235 views
Explosions rang out in Sumy Oblast at night: an industrial object was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

On the night of May 1, 8 explosions rang out in one of the districts of the Sumy community. As a result, a fire broke out, the strike was carried out on an industrial facility. There is no information about the dead.

Explosions rang out in Sumy Oblast at night: an industrial object was hit

In one of the starostyn districts of the Sumy territorial community, on the night of Thursday, May 1, 8 explosions were heard. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar, UNN informs.

Details

He clarified that the explosions caused a fire.

The consequences of one of the hits - the strike was carried out on an industrial facility

- Kobzar noted in the caption to the relevant video.

He added that all relevant services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured.

Let's remind

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Odesa, two people died, and five more were injured. According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school, and cars were also damaged due to the enemy attack.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire30.04.25, 23:52 • 3634 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Sums
$61.17
Bitcoin
$94,643.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,246.97
Ethereum
$1,810.13