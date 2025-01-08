Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia after warning of enemy CAB in the area

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region today, January 8, after the Air Force of Ukraine reported a cable in the direction of the regional center, UNN reports .

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," RMA head Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the launch of an aircraft bomb.

"CAB in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," the message on Telegram read.

An air raid alert has been declared in the region.