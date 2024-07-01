Explosions occurred in Belgorod, Russia: black smoke rises in our city
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions and black smoke have been reported in the Russian city of Belgorod amid a missile threat, with local authorities not yet commenting on possible damage and destruction.
Explosions have been heard in the Russian city of Belgorod amid a missile threat. Local Telegram channels report that black smoke is rising over the city, UNN reports.
"After loud noises, a column of smoke can be seen over the city. We are clarifying the information," the statement said.
The local authorities have not yet commented on the explosions, possible damage and destruction.
