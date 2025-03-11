Explosions near the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk: three people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred on Pryvokzalna Street in Ivano-Frankivsk, resulting in three individuals being injured. One of the explosions caused the roof of a high-rise building to catch fire, and passengers and railway station staff were not harmed.
As a result of explosions near the Ivano-Frankivsk railway station, three people were injured. This is reported by UNN citing the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Around 18:30, reports of explosions on Pryvokzalna Street were received on the "102" hotline. Preliminary reports indicate there are injuries. An investigative operational group was immediately dispatched to the scene. It is currently known that 2 explosions occurred near apartment buildings on Pryvokzalna Street. 3 individuals were injured
It is reported that police, explosives experts, and all relevant services are currently working at the scene. Law enforcement is establishing all the circumstances of the emergency event.
Additionally
As reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RSA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, one of the explosions caused a fire on the roof of a high-rise building.
"Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk. Relevant services are working at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate there are injured. As a result of one of the explosions, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building, which firefighters are extinguishing," Onyshchuk reported.
Recall
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk that occurred this evening took place outside the station. Passengers and station staff were not injured, and trains are running on schedule.