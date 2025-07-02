$41.820.04
Explosions in Zhytomyr region: how to get help for victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 313 views

In the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, explosions damaged buildings and windows. Zhytomyr RVA provides contacts for victims who need housing assistance.

Explosions in Zhytomyr region: how to get help for victims

The blast wave from explosions that occurred in the village of Berezyna in Zhytomyr region on the international highway M-06 Kyiv-Chop damaged buildings and windows of local residents. A number of villagers have housing problems as a result of the emergency. The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration told how to deal with the victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Buniechko.

Residents of Berezyno village who need help due to housing destruction are asked to contact the contact persons of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

- wrote Buniechko.

He clarified that the contact persons are Gryshchuk Olena Anatoliivna 0 (67) 784 54 51 and Khalimovska Kateryna 0 (98) 608 02 45.

Recall

Explosions occurred around 7 p.m. on July 2 in the village of Berezyno, Hlybochytska community, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby – at the enterprise's warehouses.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Zhytomyr
Kyiv
