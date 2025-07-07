Explosions in Zhytomyr region: a group of individuals suspected of illegal manufacture of explosives

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a group of individuals after explosions on the territory of production facilities in Zhytomyr region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As noted by the agency, three individuals were declared suspects for violating rules for handling explosive substances: two enterprise managers and an employee of one of them.

During the investigation, it was established that the director of one of the enterprises had set up an activity for the production of explosives, involving individuals who did not have the appropriate professional level and special education.

This enterprise operated without any permits, licenses, certificates, or other authorization documents, in close proximity to residential buildings. Violations of current legislation regulating the production and storage of explosives led to the explosions.

At the same time, the National Police of Ukraine reported suspicion to five detainees. They added that the defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in the Zhytomyr region. As reported by Serhiy Sokalskyi, head of the Hlybochytsia community, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the incident, there are casualties.

According to UNN sources, the explosion occurred at a warehouse of industrial production related to agribusiness.