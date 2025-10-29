Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region: Head of OVA showed consequences of the strike

The Russian army attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia district. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, showed the consequences of the strike, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked the Bilenkivska community of Zaporizhzhia district. The consequences of the shelling are being established. - Fedorov reported.

He also published photos of the consequences of the enemy strike.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Earlier

In the Zaporizhzhia region, explosions were heard amid the threat of guided aerial bombs.